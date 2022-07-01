The Holiday Weekend Forecast!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was another scorcher for the first day of July! Humid conditions will be with us all the way through the holiday weekend. We will stand better chances for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.

Stuck in the steam for awhile!

A cold front eases southward into Kentucky this weekend, stalling very close to Bowling Green late Saturday. This will give us a better opportunity for some much-needed rainfall! Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and again mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. There is a Marginal Risk for a couple of strong to isolated severe storms late Saturday, with gusty winds the main threat. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday evening for Thunderfest at the Corvette Amphitheater in Bowling Green. The heat and humidity will stick around for the 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms. Overnights will be warm and muggy.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 91. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 71. Winds NE at 7 mph.

4TH OF JULY (MONDAY): P/Sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of a PM T/Shower. High 94. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 96

Today’s Low: 76

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (2012)

Record Low: 53 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.40″ (-1.11″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Mold Count: Moderate (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

