July’s 3 Degree Guarantee: Hope House Ministries

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hope House Ministries exists to alleviate physical and spiritual poverty through gospel restoration. We focus on serving those in downtown Bowling Green and the greater Warren County area. Our ministries are funded by the generosity of churches, businesses, and people just like you. Poverty is much deeper than lacking material possessions. Poverty is rooted in broken relationships with others, with ourselves, with creation, and ultimately with God. Everything we do is about gospel restoration. Our goal is to alleviate poverty through restored relationships. We accomplish this through faith-based education, transportation, workforce development, addiction recovery, and financial empowerment. Our Community Store is located at 485 Glen Lily Rd.

