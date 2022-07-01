Jumping into July: Hot, humid, isolated PM storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We wrapped up June on a hot note and the start of this month will be just as warm.
- Another chance of showers this afternoon
- Better rain chances this weekend
- Hot and humid, but mainly dry for 4th of July
Unsettled weather will be with us well into next week! There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday evening for Thunderfest at the Corvette Amphitheater in Bowling Green. The heat and humidity will stick around for the 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms. Overnights will be warm and muggy.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds W at 7 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 89
Normal Low: 69
Record High Today: 105 (2012)
Record Low Today: 53(1923)
Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-1.11″)
So Far This Year: 26.42″ (-0.18)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 21 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 32
Pollen Count: 3.5 Low-Medium (Grasses & Weeds)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.