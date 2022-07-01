Advertisement

Jumping into July: Hot, humid, isolated PM storms

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We wrapped up June on a hot note and the start of this month will be just as warm.

  • Another chance of showers this afternoon
  • Better rain chances this weekend
  • Hot and humid, but mainly dry for 4th of July

Unsettled weather will be with us well into next week! There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday evening for Thunderfest at the Corvette Amphitheater in Bowling Green. The heat and humidity will stick around for the 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms. Overnights will be warm and muggy.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds W at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 105 (2012)

Record Low Today: 53(1923)

Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-1.11″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (-0.18)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 21 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 32

Pollen Count: 3.5 Low-Medium (Grasses & Weeds)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

