Jumping into July: Hot, humid, isolated PM storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We wrapped up June on a hot note and the start of this month will be just as warm.

Another chance of showers this afternoon

Better rain chances this weekend

Hot and humid, but mainly dry for 4th of July

Unsettled weather will be with us well into next week! There’s a slightly better shot at showers/storms on Friday. Overall, our best chances for rain and storms come Saturday into Sunday. There is a chance for a shower or storm Saturday evening for Thunderfest at the Corvette Amphitheater in Bowling Green. The heat and humidity will stick around for the 4th of July, with a chance for showers/storms. Overnights will be warm and muggy.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Widely scat’d thunderstorms. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds S at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds W at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 105 (2012)

Record Low Today: 53(1923)

Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.40″ (-1.11″)

So Far This Year: 26.42″ (-0.18)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 21 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 32

Pollen Count: 3.5 Low-Medium (Grasses & Weeds)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

