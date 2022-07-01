Muhlenberg, Christian County to receive share of $1.7 million secured for Kentucky Airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Friday the Federal Aviation Administration will provide $1,706,848 through the Airport Improvement Program to fund infrastructure projects at five Kentucky airports.

The grant announcement includes $1,033,472 to construct a new airport in Sparta, $437,400 to improve the safety area at the Stanton Airport, $160,111 to strengthen the runway at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, $49,733 to construct a new apron at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport and $26,132 to conduct a study at the Muhlenberg County Airport.

“As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I know how important air travel is for Middle America communities big and small. I’m proud to help secure federal funding to improve Kentucky’s airports and attract businesses, tourists, and jobs to the Commonwealth, helping our economy soar,” said McConnell.

“Sparta’s new airport will spur economic growth in all of Gallatin County and Northern Kentucky. This is a major project in my community and we are thankful for Senator McConnell’s consistent support. Today’s grant announcement adds to the millions of dollars the Senator has already secured to help us construct our new airport, demonstrating his commitment to Kentucky’s economic development,” said Gallatin County Judge-Executive Jon Ryan Morris.

“Upgrades to our airport’s infrastructure are critical to maintaining proper safety and efficiency for the travelers we welcome to Christian County. We are grateful for Senator McConnell’s work to secure the grant announced today, which will help us construct a new apron and improve our service capabilities. Kentucky’s aviation industry has a strong advocate in Washington who consistently helps our airports receive the funding we need to thrive,” said Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport Manager Sherry Key.

“Muhlenberg County’s airport gives our community a vital link to travelers visiting from all over Kentucky and the United States. Thanks to Senator McConnell, our team will soon have additional funding to help us provide improved services to the visitors who rely on our airport to connect with destinations across the country. We are thankful to have a steadfast supporter in the Senate who ensures we have the resources we need to carry on our important role in our region,” said Muhlenberg County Airport Board Chair A.D. Pollock.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.