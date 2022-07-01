Retired District Judge Sam Potter involved in car accident last weekend

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Retired Warren District Judge Sam Potter was involved in a serious car accident last weekend that left multiple people injured.

On June 25, officials responded to the scene of an accident near the Barren/Allen County line on Barren River Lake Dam Road on Saturday night.

According to a report released to WBKO News on July 1, Potter was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra that was involved in a crash with a 2006 Scion XB, operated by Codi Shocklee. Two victims involved in the crash were flown to an area hospital. The sheriff’s report did not specify who was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not release the condition of Potter or the two other victims.

