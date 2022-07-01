Advertisement

Suspect in Allen shooting in custody, multiple officers injured

Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt tells WYMT that the suspect is in custody as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Hunt also confirmed with us that deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant in a domestic violence situation when the incident started earlier in the evening. The suspect opened fire when officers responded, Hunt added that several officers have been taken to different hospitals around the region.

People are still being advised to avoid downtown Allen and a heavy police presence remains.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted the following statement Thursday night:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has confirmed that there was a shooting and that someone barricaded themselves. Officials from ATF’s offices in Ashland and London responded to the scene.

