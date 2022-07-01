Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Video Clips
Live Stream
Apps
Home
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
AM and Midday
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Fish & Game Forecast
First Alert Weather Classes
Sports
Sports Connection
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Talkin' Tops
PrepSpin
Sign Up for eNews
Job Watch
Contests
Video Clips
Live Stream
Latest Newscasts
Apps
Programming Schedule
Contact Us
Meet the News Team
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Jobs with Gray Television
Jobs with WBKO
Featured Pages
Good News
Hometown Hero
Shop Local
SOKY Happenings Calendar
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Advertisement
SHOP LOCAL | ONE27MAIN
Shop Local One27 Main
By
WBKO News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
SHOP LOCAL | ONE27MAIN
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Edmonton woman charged during drug investigation
Bowling Green man accused as ‘leader’ of drug trafficking organization based out of Evansville
Floyd Co. man charged with murder appears in court
BGPD, DEA arrest 1 in drug investigation
Kentucky State Police Arrest Grayson County Man for Murder
Latest News
July’s 3 Degree Guarantee: Hope House Ministires
Pet of the Week: Meatball
WKU students play huge role in Special Olympics USA Games
New mural to complete Kentucky mural wall begun in 1996