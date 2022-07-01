Skeleton remains, malnourished dogs found at man’s home, third incident of animal cruelty for suspect

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Brownsville man faces a number of animal cruelty-related charges after officials located malnourished and deceased dogs on his property. This isn’t the first time this man has been similarly charged.

On Thursday afternoon, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Grayson County officials, in relation to Greg Rigdon having multiple dogs on his property that were not being fed or watered.

Deputies arrived at the home on Indian Creek Road and located multiple dogs, severely malnourished, with no food or water, officials said.

According to a press release, some of the dogs had rotting animals or bones of animals in their cages, which Rigdon stated he had put in there for the dogs to eat on. Rigdon reportedly had one empty bag of dog food and stated to the deputy that no other dog food was on the property.

At that time, Rigdon was charged with five counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree.

Shortly after, Edmonson County Animal Control contacted the sheriff’s office, saying there were more dead dogs on the property.

The Animal Control Officer had located a ‘mummified’ dog inside of a doghouse that had the collar and chain still around its neck. Meanwhile, there were no signs of food or water inside that doghouse, officials said. Additionally, there were multiple dog collars found, along with the skeletal remains of the dogs.

Rigdon was additionally charged with Torture of a Dog/Cat with Serial Physical Injury or Death. He is now in the Hart County Jail.

This incident makes it the third time Rigdon has been charged with Cruelty to Animals. The first incident reportedly happened in Hart County and the second was in Grayson County.

