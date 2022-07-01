Thunderfest kicked off with ribbon cutting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kiwanis Club is back with their 51 firework spectacular, Thunderfest.

Things were kicked off this evening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting for Kiwanis club members, Thunderfest sponsors, and members of the local government.

“We have received $42,000 in donations from our sponsors. I think those of you that aren’t part of our group, either sponsors or local dignitaries, are not aware that 100% of this goes back into South Central Kentucky,” explained Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green co-chair, Rod Hutcheson, “Our mission, and the tagline you may see on some of our social media is, kids need Kiwanis.”

Proceeds from this year’s Thunderfest will be dispersed among over 30 children’s charities.

Gates for Thunderfest will open July 2 at 4 p.m. with admission at $25 per carload.

