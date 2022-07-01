T.J. Samson Regional Health’s Women’s Conference Returns

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -T.J. Samson Regional Health’s annual Women’s Conference returned to the Cave City Convention Center this morning after going on hiatus for the past two years.

Dozens of vendors were set up in the Convention Center with more than 375 women in attendance at the event.

Presented in partnership with the Glasgow Business and Professional Women, there were health screenings, health and wellness educational sessions, lunch, style show, shopping, and door prizes.

The keynote speaker was Lisa Bentley, “The Power of Resiliency. Transforming Adversity into Greatness”.

Stacey Biggs, Vice President of TJ Regional Health said, “We’re so incredibly grateful to have everyone back after a two-year hiatus.”

She added that the event has “a lot of opportunity for women to network with one another.”

