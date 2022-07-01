Advertisement

T.J. Samson Regional Health’s Women’s Conference Returns

TJ Sampson Woman's Conference
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -T.J. Samson Regional Health’s annual Women’s Conference returned to the Cave City Convention Center this morning after going on hiatus for the past two years.

Dozens of vendors were set up in the Convention Center with more than 375 women in attendance at the event.

Presented in partnership with the Glasgow Business and Professional Women, there were health screenings, health and wellness educational sessions, lunch, style show, shopping, and door prizes.

The keynote speaker was Lisa Bentley, “The Power of Resiliency. Transforming Adversity into Greatness”.

Stacey Biggs, Vice President of TJ Regional Health said, “We’re so incredibly grateful to have everyone back after a two-year hiatus.”

She added that the event has “a lot of opportunity for women to network with one another.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug arrest in Bowling Green.
BGPD, DEA arrest 1 in drug investigation
(L-R) Drew Sims- 27, Felicia G. Hunter- 36, James Keeton- 31 all of Glasgow.
Three arrested on drug charges in Glasgow after child found playing in road
Gena Couch-Rowe
Edmonton woman charged during drug investigation
WSCO search for burglary suspects
Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office search for burglary suspects
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law

Latest News

Thunderfest coming this weekend
Thunderfest kicked off with ribbon cutting
Cave City, Ky will have their fireworks show 7/3/22 on Mammoth Cave Rd.
Cave City’s fireworks will light up Sunday night
Cave City Preps for Fireworks Show on Sunday
Cave City Preps for Fireworks Show on Sunday
First Kentuckian Invited to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
First Kentuckian Invited to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest