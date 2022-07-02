Advertisement

Has the burn ban in Warren County affected firework stands?

Firework stands
Firework stands(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Currently in Warren County, there is an open burning ban, the no outside burn order includes lighting fireworks and burning any materials outdoors.

“Our initial reaction, of course, it’s not good, can’t shoot off fireworks, but we still have plenty of time for rain,” says Ashley Thornton, manager at Capital Fireworks.

With a no outside burn order in the county, many firework stands were left wondering about the future of their business.

“We have seen a decrease in customers as a result of the burn ban. Sales have been steady but they haven’t been what they’ve been in years past. So they’ve been a little bit slower,” adds Will Jones of TNT Fireworks on how the ban has decreased sales.

But another fireworks stand begs to differ.

“After the ban, actually, no, because most of our business is on July 3rd and 4th, most people just wait until July 3rd and 4th to come get their fireworks. So we still had a steady stream of customers and it’s picking up every day,” says Thornton.

Jones with TNT Fireworks is hopeful the ban will be lifted once there is enough rain.

“Hopefully there’s still time for people to come and buy fireworks. I hate for people to miss out on making memories with the families and their kids. Hopefully we can get more rain and encourage more people to come out and buy if they lift the ban,” adds Jones.

Professional Firework shows are exempt from the ban.

The ban will immediately be lifted once the area has enough rainfall to lessen the hazardous conditions in the area.

