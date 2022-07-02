Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Curtis Turley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

One man in Warren County is helping young men gain friendships and mentors.

Most of the young men at Camp Focus are fatherless, but Coach Curtis Turley is making sure these men feel supported.

Curtis Turley alongside the Western Kentucky Chapter Team Focus are helping fatherless young men become leaders and gain valuable life skills.

“Team focus is a program for for a young man, I just turned 18 that are being raised by a single mom, grandma that don’t have a father figure in their life,” says Curtis Turley of the program.

“They’re prone to take these fatherless men or young man and turn them into leaders into productive young gentleman. And, like, I see maturity and things in Da’Vion since he’s been going to this camp,” adds Billie Jo Edwards, whose grandson goes to Camp Focus.

“This is what it’s all about, trying to help them to have something that to build own and become better citizens, and eventually take over this program and help to make this program even larger than what it is right now,” also says Jim Richards who also helps at Camp Focus, Richards was also an assistant basketball coach at Western in 1986.

Team Focus takes the boys to Camp but it doesn’t stop there.

“He he has not like turned his back on us, since this all started, he calls and checks on a regular basis,” added Edwards on how Turley keeps up with her grandson.

“It’s a year long program will will end up showing up at their ballgames. If they’re an athlete or learning a school band or a school play. We try to be there to support them,” adds Turley.

Turley is the director of the Western Kentucky chapter and is driven by making a difference in the lives of the young men.

“This is not my award, I’m appreciative to her, but this is the young man’s that are in the program’s award. They’re the heroes, the ones that are the ones that are developing, trying to do the right thing becoming leaders and the man helping me, they’re the heroes of the program,” also says Turley.

“Curtis, I just hope you will continue to do this program to keep it going to keep working with these young man, because I’ve seen in the years that this program has been going on how these people have aspired and progressed and gotten so much better,” added Richards.

“We’re actually coaching a group of young men in the game of life trying to help them become leaders and better citizens and and hopefully break the cycle of the fatherless,” says Turley.

