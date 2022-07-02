Advertisement

Hy-Vee supermarkets recalling potato salad due to possible contamination

Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive...
Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result.(Hy-Vee)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A supermarket chain with multiple stores in the Midwest reports it is recalling its potato salad products ahead of the holiday weekend.

According to a news release, Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result from the line where the potatoes were processed as of July 1.

The recall includes Hy-Vee potato salad and Mealtime potato salad products.

The company reports while final test results are not expected for about 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend, Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all of those products pending those test results.

The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee potato salads available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases. The recall covers the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee representatives said the expiration dates of the products are between July 31-Aug. 4.

The products involved in the recall are below:

  • Hy-Vee old-fashioned potato salad
  • Hy-Vee country-style potato salad
  • Hy-Vee Dijon mustard potato salad
  • Hy-Vee green onion & egg potato salad
  • Hy-Vee chipotle ranch potato salad
  • Hy-Vee diced red skin potato salad
  • Hy-Vee loaded baked potato salad
  • Mealtime old-fashioned potato salad
  • Mealtime country-style potato salad
  • Mealtime Dijon mustard potato salad

Hy-Vee urged customers who have purchased any of these products to not consume them and to dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Currently, the company said there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products but consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at 1-800-772-4098.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure were killed...
Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting
Gena Couch-Rowe
Edmonton woman charged during drug investigation
John Byers, arrested and accused of being the 'leader' of a drug organization out of Evansville.
Bowling Green man accused as ‘leader’ of drug trafficking organization based out of Evansville
Former Warren District Judge involved in crash
Retired District Court Judge Sam Potter involved in car accident last weekend
Orbay L. Wilson
Kentucky State Police arrest Grayson County suspect accused of murdering wife

Latest News

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Curtis Turley
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Curtis Turley
KSP Shares Traveling Safety Tips During Fourth of July Weekend
KSP Shares Traveling Safety Tips During Fourth of July Weekend
Retired District Judge Sam Potter Involved in Car Accident Last Weekend
Retired District Judge Sam Potter Involved in Car Accident Last Weekend
BGWC Humane Society Helps Animals Form Cruelty Case
BGWC Humane Society Helps Animals Form Cruelty Case