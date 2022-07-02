Police find 166,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside spare tire
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX, A.Z. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday.
Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside.
Police say 166,000 fentanyl pills total were found hidden inside the tire.
20-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime.
Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
The investigation remains ongoing.
