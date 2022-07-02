Advertisement

‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling

Thursday afternoon, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s decision on the restraining order.(Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron shares reaction on Twitter about the recent ruling from the Court of Appeals Saturday.

Attorney General Cameron takes to Twitter saying, “We are disappointed with the ruling from the Court of Appeals. The ruling continues to prevent Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and heartbeat law from taking effect. We intend to bring this matter to the Supreme Court of Kentucky.”

A judge granted the ACLU’s request for restraining order on Thursday, making abortion temporarily legal again in the state.

