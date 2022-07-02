Women’s Rights BG Group rallies against abortion ban

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Although abortions are now temporarily legal in Kentucky, many believe the fight has only begun.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filing a motion to appeal the block on the abortion ban law.

One group in Bowling Green decided to organize a march to make sure their voices are being heard.

With chants of, “my body, my choice,” those with Women’s Rights BG marched toward the Warren County Justice Center.

“I don’t want to have to carry like a child that is from trauma. Like that’s not fair to anybody, it’s not fair to any woman,” says Danielle Grayson who took part in the march.

Chynna Conn helped organize the event.

“We’re all gathered here today because we all have the same motive we all have the same goal is to make abortions rights, it doesn’t only affect that, it makes everyone’s rights, adds Conn.

“I absolutely don’t want women to suffer. I know that there’s so many complications that can happen during a pregnancy. And if something life-threatening is happening to me or anybody that I love and care about, I don’t want there to be a legislator in between that person and their doctor,” also says Teresa Christmas, who also took part in the march.

“It’s gut-wrenching to hear that women’s rights can be taken away,” says Conn.

“We’re out here, we’re trying to make a difference and everybody has their own like way of making a difference but like this one has been like so like, amazing to see everybody just out here with all their signs,” also said Grayson.

For Grayson, the march and the sign she carried were for a purpose.

“This sign is specifically made for a situation like I was just recently in kind of like, a really popular situation around the town, but like nobody like really knows anything. But I was so scared that I was gonna be like, carrying my like, person who assaulted me, his baby. And I don’t want that,” she says.

Women’s Rights BG plans to do more events in the near future.

