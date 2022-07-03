Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado(Garland Police Department)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen missing from Texas, KWTX reported.

Yadhira Medina, 17, was last seen Saturday around 8:20 p.m. at the 3000 block of West Buckingham Road, in Garland, Texas.

She is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet tall. Yadhira was last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black backpack.

The suspect, David Maldonado, 20, is Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

They are believed to be riding in a Ford or General Motors white pickup with a tan or silver trim on the body.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Warren District Judge involved in crash
Retired District Court Judge Sam Potter involved in car accident last weekend
Shooting
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
A sparkler held in front of an American flag.
Southcentral Kentucky’s Fourth of July 2022 guide
John Byers, arrested and accused of being the 'leader' of a drug organization out of Evansville.
Bowling Green man accused as ‘leader’ of drug trafficking organization based out of Evansville

Latest News

Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life
Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails