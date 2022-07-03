Attorney General Cameron asks for Human Life Protection Act to be reinstated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the state’s highest court to reinstate the Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law Sunday.

Cameron filed a Writ of Mandamus and Prohibition to reverse the temporary restraining order issued last week against the laws by a Jefferson County Court Judge.

The Circuit Court’s temporary restraining order against the Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law is allowing abortions to continue at two Kentucky abortion clinics, EMW and Planned Parenthood. The same day the court issued the order, Attorney General Cameron asked the Court of Appeals to reinstate the laws. The court denied the motion, and the Attorney General is now asking the Supreme Court to take action.

“We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated,” said Attorney General Cameron. “There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state’s highest court to consider our request for emergency relief.”

