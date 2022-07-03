Advertisement

BG Thunderfest goes on despite rainy forecast

Thunderfest 2022
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite the forecast of rain those who wanted to watch the fireworks made their way to the National Corvette Amphitheater for the 51st Annual Thunderfest.

After a light drizzle, those in attendance brought their lawn chairs, their families and their appetites for the annual event.

Thunderfest is organized by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club and it is their biggest fundraiser or more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County.

One couple has been coming to Thunderfest for years.

“Always glad to be here to sit watch the people and watch the show and watch the fireworks,” says Sam Dillard, who was in attendance with his family.

Last year, Thunderfest raised more than $60,000.

