A Few Storms Possible Again Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some places saw rain for the first time in WEEKS today! Others missed it altogether. Such will be the case again Sunday.

Sizzling for the Fourth! (WBKO)

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible once again Sunday along a stalled-out front. There’s a better chance it will NOT rain than it will, however. Clouds will hold the heat somewhat in check Sunday, although it will remain very humid. With only a slight chance of an isolated thundershower Monday, the 4th is literally going to be hotter than a firecracker! Heat indices will likely top out in the low 100s Monday afternoon. Overall, it looks as if Mother Nature will cooperate with fireworks shows these next two nights.

Beyond the holiday, the heat rolls on! We’ll have a daily chance for isolated-to-widely scattered thunderstorms Tuesday into the start of next weekend. Highs will be in the 90s with warm, muggy overnights through the period.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds NE at 7 mph.

4TH OF JULY (MONDAY): P/Sunny, very hot and humid. Slight chance of a PM T/Shower. High 96. Low 75. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. High 94. Low 75. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 76

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 104 (1925)

Record Low: 48 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 0.06″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.43″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

