Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a call on Saturday for a person struck by lighting.

According to Madisonville Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Mayfield, that happened around 2:50 p.m.

Mayfield says when crews arrived, they found a bystander giving the man CPR on the 2400 block of Bean Cemetery Road.

Officials say once EMS arrived on scene, they took over for the bystander and performed life-saving measures, used an AED and continued CPR.

MFD says the man was taken to Baptist Health Deaconess for his injuries.

As of now, the condition of the man involved is unknown.

We are working to learn more and will update this story once more information becomes available.

