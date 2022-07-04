Ben Mujcic gives back to the community through BGFC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2020, Bowling Green native Ben Mujcic founded Bowling Green Football Club, also known as the Golden Lions. Two years later, after success with the Golden Lions started the BGFC Youth Academy.

“I had my own progress growing as a player back in the day, and I was able to have a lot of opportunities not just in the United States, but also in Europe.” Mujcic said. “I believed that I had good connections and resources where we could build something great and that’s the Bowling Green Youth Academy.”

The Academy takes local talent here in Bowling Green and surrounding regions to improve their soccer game to possibly a professional level, but also improve their character off the field.

“Even if you’re not able to make it as a professional soccer player, we can still be professional in a different aspect in life.” “So if you want to be an educator, or if you want to be a coach or scientist, you’re able to do anything when you put your mind to it.”

Throughout his own soccer journey in life and in Bowling Green, he felt that his calling was to give back to the community he was from.

“I asked myself every day like, why me, you know, godly led me in a lot of opportunities to learn from many individuals here locally in Bowling Green, and I think part of my destiny, my journey could be to bring Bowling Green, Kentucky to the national level,” Mujcic said.

Some players in the BGFC Youth Academy have seen the passion and emphasis on helping these kids with the sport they love.

“The coaching staff shows, in previous clubs, we’ve only had like one or two coaches helping us” BGFC Academy player Edgar Estrada says.

Mujcic sees big things happening for the academy in the near future.

“Not only a couple of state championship titles, but I’m also gonna push for a national scale as well. We have a great group of boys.”

When his journey is complete, he hopes to have left a lasting impact on his community.

“My overall goal is to always look back and enjoy the memorable experiences”

