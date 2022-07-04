Bike4Alz cross-country bike tour coming through Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bike4Alz is a summer-long, cross-country trek which consists of biking, fundraising events, and spreading awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The riders intend to leave their mark on each town they visit, whether through hosting events, exchanging stories about Alzheimer’s, volunteering at local senior living facilities, or making new friends.

Eleven years and nine rides later, Bike4Alz has covered 20,000 miles and raised nearly $500,000 for the American Alzheimer’s association.

The cross-country trip is coming through Bowling Green on July 7th, and will have a table set up at the Bowling Green farmer’s marketplace from 6-8.

Attendees can ask questions about why these kids go through so much to bring awareness to their cause and give useful information about Alzheimer’s disease.

There will also be a benefit at Puerto’s the following evening.

You can follow along with the rider’s journey and find out more about their cause at their website: www.bike4alz.org.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.