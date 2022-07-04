Advertisement

Bike4Alz cross-country bike tour coming through Bowling Green

wbko
wbko(wbko)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bike4Alz is a summer-long, cross-country trek which consists of biking, fundraising events, and spreading awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The riders intend to leave their mark on each town they visit, whether through hosting events, exchanging stories about Alzheimer’s, volunteering at local senior living facilities, or making new friends.

Eleven years and nine rides later, Bike4Alz has covered 20,000 miles and raised nearly $500,000 for the American Alzheimer’s association.

The cross-country trip is coming through Bowling Green on July 7th, and will have a table set up at the Bowling Green farmer’s marketplace from 6-8.

Attendees can ask questions about why these kids go through so much to bring awareness to their cause and give useful information about Alzheimer’s disease.

There will also be a benefit at Puerto’s the following evening.

You can follow along with the rider’s journey and find out more about their cause at their website: www.bike4alz.org.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park
Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire.
Family loses home in fire amid tornado rebuild: ‘Don’t know if we can do it again’
Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
Firework stands
Has the burn ban in Warren County affected firework stands?
BG Thunderfest
BG Thunderfest goes on despite rainy forecast

Latest News

July 4 Weather Forecast
July 4 Weather Forecast
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Cristian Conyer commits to Tennessee
Cristian Conyer commits to Tennessee
How to stay safe on the lake this holiday
Staying safe on the lake