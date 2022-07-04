Boating and lake safety for July 4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren River Lake State Park has big plans for the 4 of July.

“We’re going to be putting on fireworks at the State Park,” Lead Park Ranger, Dan Taylor said, “Activities start about two o’clock on land, fireworks will be at dark.”

As festivities start to take shape, there’s the concern for boating and lake safety

“More boats are out, more people are out, it can get a little bit crazier,” said boater Sarah Gravil, “Then also involving alcohol can always make things dangerous.”

Taylor assures that attendees can be safe on the lake, as long as they have the proper equipment

“That’s a working fire extinguisher, a properly sized life jacket for each person on board, a sounding device,” Taylor explained, adding that a throwable flotation device is also a must.

Ava Perea and Gravil have been taking steps all weekend to ensure they’re being safe on the water.

“We’re making sure that no one’s really being reckless and making sure that we’re all being safe in the water with our life jackets,” Perea said, “Not getting too far away from the boat”.

Taylor said he does not advise taking any alcohol on the water for optimal safety

“Alcohol and water don’t mix,” Taylor said, “A BUI, boating under the influence, is the same in court as a driving under the influence.”

The United States Coast Guard reported alcohol as the lead contributing factor for fatal boat accidents in 2021. Alcohol use was linked to over 200 accidents, 186 injuries, and 86 deaths last year.

Above all else, Taylor urges boaters to make sure they’re wearing the proper life jacket

“It’s their best friend on the water. It’s the one thing they can wear that if something happens out there, they have an accident or somebody falls overboard, they can easily be retrieved.”

More information on boating safety can be found on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ website.

