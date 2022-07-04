Advertisement

Fourth festivities in Franklin

The Independence Day Parade made its way around the town square. The event was a local...
The Independence Day Parade made its way around the town square. The event was a local celebration, sponsored by the Simpson County Tourism Commission and Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation.(None)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Festivities for July 4 were in full swing in Franklin this morning.

The Independence Day Parade made its way around the town square. The event was a local celebration, sponsored by the Simpson County Tourism Commission and Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation.

“We love what the community does here for every holiday and season,” said attendee Samantha Morse, “It’s been great and we are very happy to we moved here.”

In attendance were local politicians, various organizations from the area, and even a Stormtrooper.

The next big event for the city will be the July 8 installment of their summer nights concert series, where the band Sidewinders will perform on the Simpson County Courthouse lawn starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park
Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire.
Family loses home in fire amid tornado rebuild: ‘Don’t know if we can do it again’
Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
Firework stands
Has the burn ban in Warren County affected firework stands?
BG Thunderfest
BG Thunderfest goes on despite rainy forecast

Latest News

The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
No fireworks this fourth
Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Two in custody after fentanyl investigation
Demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Christian County Justice Center to speak up for...
Christian County women and allies rally in Hopkinsville
The second day of visitation is being held Monday at a Floyd County funeral home for Deputy...
Community saying farewell to law enforcement officers killed in Ky. ambush