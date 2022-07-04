A hot and humid Fourth of July

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s gonna be a hot and sticky day for any Fourth of July holiday plans.

Heat & humidity stay elevated all week

Generally low rain chances

Isolated stronger storms possible Tuesday/Wednesday

With only a slight chance of an isolated shower/storm, the 4th is literally going to be hotter than a firecracker! Heat indices will likely top out near 100° this afternoon (hotter to the west). It looks as if Mother Nature will cooperate with fireworks shows Monday night, including the one for after the Hot Rods’ game in downtown BG.

Beyond the holiday, the heat wave continues! We’ll have a daily chance for isolated-to-widely scattered thunderstorms Tuesday into the start of next weekend. Highs will be in the 90s with warm, muggy overnights through the period. We may catch some relief by late weekend

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

4TH OF JULY (MONDAY): P/Sunny, very hot and humid. Slight chance of a PM T/Shower. High 94. Low 75. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid. Slight chance of a PM T/Storm. High 97. Low 75. Winds SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. A T/Storm possible. High 95. Low 75. Winds Sw at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 102 (2012)

Record Low: 52 (1924)

Monthly Precip: 0.06″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.58″)

Today’s Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (10)

Pollen: 3.4 (Low - Grass)

