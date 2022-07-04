Advertisement

Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label

The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a partnership with CreatiVets. The 22-piece collection consists of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of the songs written by the featured veterans.(Storyblocks)
By David Ade
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Made in America, a bipartisan group of senators say that should be stitched on American flags.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said, “When taxpayers dollars are involved the work should be done in the United States.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), said, “Only 50% of a flag has to be made in America. Right. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Brown and Scott are joined in cosponsoring the All-American Flag Act by Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

According to the lawmakers, the bipartisan legislation would require the federal government to only buy flags completely produced and manufactured in the United States.

Colin Grabow, from the Cato Institute, criticizes the bipartisan bill.

Grabow said, “I think that there’s some superficial appeal here. But if you dig a little bit deeper, you see that’s really misguided.”

Grabow also said the government should be more concerned about reducing cost, especially at a time when families are feeling the impact of rising gas and food prices.

He said, “If you pass this law, this means that flags are going to cost more. They cost more. That means more expenditures by the government. That means either higher taxes or they’ll have to cut spending for some other place to to produce these flags.

Companion legislation in the House is led by Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IIl) and cosponsored by Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park
Former Warren District Judge involved in crash
Retired District Court Judge Sam Potter involved in car accident last weekend
Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire.
Family loses home in fire amid tornado rebuild: ‘Don’t know if we can do it again’
Firework stands
Has the burn ban in Warren County affected firework stands?
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting

Latest News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the state’s highest court to reinstate the Human Life...
Attorney General Cameron asks for Human Life Protection Act to be reinstated
Thursday afternoon, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay the judge’s decision on...
‘We are disappointed,’ Attorney General Cameron shares reaction on Court of Appeals ruling
Federal Aviation Administration
Muhlenberg, Christian County to receive share of $1.7 million secured for Kentucky Airports
Voting booth in Warren County.
Voter registration continues to rise in Kentucky
Rand Paul in Henderson
Rand Paul answers questions on abortion issue while visiting Henderson