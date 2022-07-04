Advertisement

No fireworks this fourth

The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Those looking for fireworks this evening may have to go out of the county to find them.

The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.

Those in violation of the ban can face a citation up to a $500 fine.

Judge-Executive, Mike Buchanon, urges against using fireworks during the ban for insurance reasons.

“If you do cause a fire and any damage is done to someone’s property, structure, or home, or if anyone is hurt while the ban is in effect, then your insurance company may refuse to pay any property or liability claim.”

