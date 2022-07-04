No Stopping the Heat!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th of July was literally “hotter than a firecracker”! Bowling Green’s temperature soared into the upper 90s with a heat index as high as 104°. It doesn’t get any cooler through at least mid-week.

The heat wave rolls on!

High heat and humidity continues for the next several days. We’ll have a daily chance for isolated-to-widely scattered thunderstorms Tuesday into Thursday. A few storms could be strong, with much of the area in a Marginal Risk for isolated severe tomorrow and again Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s through Thursday. Expect heat indices to top out in the danger category (105°-110° range) each day through Thursday. Stay hydrated in the heat!

By the end of the week, all signs point toward a cold front arriving with better shower/storm chances Friday into Saturday. This will be followed by a break in the heat. Slightly cooler, less humid air moves in for a time this weekend before temps heat back up to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid. Slight chance of a PM T/Storm. High 97. Low 77. Winds SE at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued very hot and humid. A T/Storm possible. High 99. Low 75. Winds SW at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Very hot and humid. Slight chance of thunderstorms. High 97. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 97

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 102 (2012)

Record Low: 52 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.06″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.73″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.4 (Low - Trees & Grass)

