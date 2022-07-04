Searing Heat for the 4th (and Beyond)!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was mainly dry, with no real relief from the sticky conditions. If anything, it gets HOTTER in the days ahead!

Heat Advisory up for our western counties (WBKO)

With only a slight chance of an isolated thundershower Monday, the 4th is literally going to be hotter than a firecracker! Heat indices will likely top out near 100° Monday afternoon (hotter to the west). It looks as if Mother Nature will cooperate with fireworks shows Monday night, including the one for after the Hot Rods’ game in downtown BG.

Beyond the holiday, the heat wave continues! We’ll have a daily chance for isolated-to-widely scattered thunderstorms Tuesday into the start of next weekend. Highs will be in the 90s with warm, muggy overnights through the period. We may catch some relief by late weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

4TH OF JULY (MONDAY): P/Sunny, very hot and humid. Slight chance of a PM T/Shower. High 94. Low 75. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid. Slight chance of a PM T/Storm. High 97. Low 75. Winds SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. A T/Storm possible. High 95. Low 75. Winds Sw at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 102 (1897)

Record Low: 52 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.06″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

