Spartan to Volunteer: Conyer commits to Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the top players in the state of Kentucky for the class of 2023 Cristian Conyer has committed to play football at Tennessee. The South Warren senior announced his decision at Club Tee Off Sunday.

It was down to Rocky Top or Big Blue Nation, but the number 56 cornerback in the nation thought it would be best for his career to become a Volunteer over a Wildcat.

“With the Vols, there was everything you need right in the palm of your hand,” Conyer said. “I feel like everything I needed was there to get to the next level and get me to where I need to be.”

Conyer says he took up until the last second to make his decision.

“It definitely took the whole way until actually yesterday afternoon.” “I just had to weigh out my options and see where I fit best and where I’d get to the next level.”

Conyer’s commitment was different than we are accustomed to, Conyer cut open a cake to reveal the orange for Tennessee in honor of his mother’s birthday.

“I just wanted my mom to feel happy on her birthday,” Conyer said. “What other birthday gift is better than her son committing to the college he is gonna be at for the next four years”

According to 247 sports, Conyer is a three-star recruit. Last season for the South Warren Spartans, Conyer helped lead the Spartans to a Class 5A State Championship while recording 12 tackles in nine games. He also played receiver, recording 18 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

Conyer will play his senior year for South Warren before joining the Vols in 2023.

