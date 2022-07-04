Advertisement

Two in custody after fentanyl investigation

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was found that the young adults had fentanyl in their system, police began the search for the supplier.(None)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two individuals are in custody following a fentanyl investigation this evening.

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was found that the young adults had fentanyl in their system, police began the search for the supplier.

“What we see is a lot of people, unsuspecting to them, they ingest either marijuana laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, other pills laced with fentanyl and that has deadly, deadly consequences,” explained Warren County Sherrif, Brett Hightower, “So anytime that we come across these particular cases, it is very important to us to run those as far as we can to get those dealers that are peddling deadly drugs and narcotics in this community off our streets.”

Police say they found narcotics as well as weapons in the apartment while taking the individuals into custody. It was also discovered that one individual had warrants from another county.

The young adults who were in cardiac arrest were given Narcan and were taken to the hospital where they are currently under treatment.

When asked if he believed residents should be wary in the complex or neighborhood. Hightower said these situations can transpire in any neighborhood, but that shouldn’t make residents paranoid.

“We never know what is happening within our neighbors’ walls, in the confines of their space,” Hightower said, “It’s up to us when we come across these particular investigations to make sure that we go after those that are there dealing these deadly drugs.”

Hightower added that he urges anyone who suspects they’ve ingested fentanyl or fentanyl-laced products to contact officials immediately.

“We want to save lives. So you know, I don’t want somebody to hesitate calling law enforcement out to come out there and give Narcan to somebody. That can be a life-saving measure.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park
Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire.
Family loses home in fire amid tornado rebuild: ‘Don’t know if we can do it again’
Three officers were killed in a Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting.
Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting
Firework stands
Has the burn ban in Warren County affected firework stands?
BG Thunderfest
BG Thunderfest goes on despite rainy forecast

Latest News

The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
No fireworks this fourth
The Independence Day Parade made its way around the town square. The event was a local...
Fourth festivities in Franklin
Demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Christian County Justice Center to speak up for...
Christian County women and allies rally in Hopkinsville
The second day of visitation is being held Monday at a Floyd County funeral home for Deputy...
Community saying farewell to law enforcement officers killed in Ky. ambush