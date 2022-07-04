Two in custody after fentanyl investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two individuals are in custody following a fentanyl investigation this evening.

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was found that the young adults had fentanyl in their system, police began the search for the supplier.

“What we see is a lot of people, unsuspecting to them, they ingest either marijuana laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, other pills laced with fentanyl and that has deadly, deadly consequences,” explained Warren County Sherrif, Brett Hightower, “So anytime that we come across these particular cases, it is very important to us to run those as far as we can to get those dealers that are peddling deadly drugs and narcotics in this community off our streets.”

Police say they found narcotics as well as weapons in the apartment while taking the individuals into custody. It was also discovered that one individual had warrants from another county.

The young adults who were in cardiac arrest were given Narcan and were taken to the hospital where they are currently under treatment.

When asked if he believed residents should be wary in the complex or neighborhood. Hightower said these situations can transpire in any neighborhood, but that shouldn’t make residents paranoid.

“We never know what is happening within our neighbors’ walls, in the confines of their space,” Hightower said, “It’s up to us when we come across these particular investigations to make sure that we go after those that are there dealing these deadly drugs.”

Hightower added that he urges anyone who suspects they’ve ingested fentanyl or fentanyl-laced products to contact officials immediately.

“We want to save lives. So you know, I don’t want somebody to hesitate calling law enforcement out to come out there and give Narcan to somebody. That can be a life-saving measure.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.