Visitation continues for deputy killed in Floyd County shooting

The second day of visitation is being held Monday at a Floyd County funeral home for Deputy William Petry.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Floyd County, Ky. (WKYT) - The second day of visitation is being held Monday at a Floyd County funeral home for Deputy William Petry.

He’s one of three law enforcement officers who died during an ambush in the community of Allen Thursday.

Left to right: Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob R. Chaffins.(WYMT)

Petry used to work with both Prestonsburg police and Kentucky State Police as a trooper, public affairs officer and detective. We have been told that, as a Floyd County deputy, Petry was the first on the scene Thursday to serve an EPO on Lance Storz when he was shot and killed.

Floyd County sheriff release new details on mass shooting of officers

Donnie Phipps and Estalene Bartley used to work with Petry.

Along with his many law enforcement duties, Petry was also the current Martin City fire chief.

Bartley was a dispatcher when Petry was with state police.

“He was just a good man. Was nice to everybody. Always in a good mood. Was a good man,” Bartley said.

Monday night, the visitation will begin for Captain Ralph Frasure, which also resumes Tuesday. Officer Jacob R. Chaffins will also then have two days of visitation.

All three funerals will be at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

