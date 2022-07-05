Advertisement

101st marking first deployment to Europe in almost 80 years

(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Soldiers at Fort Campbell are having a ceremony Tuesday to mark deployment to Europe, the first time 101st Airborne has deployed to Europe in nearly 80 years.

The 101st Airborne and the 101st Airborne Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion will case their colors in the ceremony.

Casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents movement to a new location.

The Army says the division will also host a ceremony to welcome the new deputy commanding officer-support, Col. Scott Wilkinson, and mark the departure of division chief of staff, Col. Stephen Shrader.

Soldiers from the 101st began arriving in Europe in late June.

