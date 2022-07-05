The Barefoot Farmer: Barren Co. teen receives USDA grant to expand garden

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Tucked in a holler in Finney, Kentucky, grandfather and grandson, Billy and Bodie Janes collect a bountiful harvest in the garden for today’s sale at their stand in Glasgow.

“Nobody else is really out there. It’s just me. So everybody leaves me alone and I do my thing except for him,” said Bodie.

Bodie Janes calls himself the ‘barefoot farmer’ which is a nickname he’s earned from early on.

“I got him a row tiller for Christmas. And he wants stuff like that for Christmas, not video games. So that’s what we do,” said Billy.

He’s now transforming that hobby of gardening into a career.

“Last year, he started selling and then boy, it’s really taken off since then. He does grow good product, I’ll have to say that,” expressed Billy.

While Billy is one of Bodie’s biggest fans, he also might be his most influential teacher.

“I was raised on a farm in Cumberland County. And that’s what we did-- we raise everything we eat. We didn’t go to town and buy stuff,” he said.

At age 79, Billy travels south every two weeks from northern Indiana to help Bodie with the garden.

“And it’s a four-hour drive. So that trucks got nearly 300,000 miles.”

However, all the miles and early mornings are paying off. His 15-year-old grandson was recently one of two selected in this region in the state to receive a $16,600 dollar USDA grant for a 30 by 96-foot greenhouse. This will allow him to have tomatoes and other produce available by the end of April next year.

“We’re going to be able to have produce out a lot sooner,” explained Bodie. “It’s pretty important to buy local. People don’t really want produce that’s grown in three countries away rather than right in the same community,” said Bodie.

From the ground to a business, with the possibility for more growth.

“We were planning on having a lot more field next year to farm out of so we can get more produce out to people,” explained Bodie.

A barefoot bodie leaves behind a footprint in the dry dirt in between the garden rows. That print is made possible by a grandpa who has instilled self-sustaining values through generations.

“And the way that he’s doing it anyway is a bigger deal than the way he’s making out. And maybe he’ll get rich and make me rich,” jokes Billy.

“He’s it. He’s the cat’s meow”

Bodie and his family sell produce from their garden Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at Wyatt’s Oil on South Green Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also sell on Saturdays at the Bounty of the Barrens farmers market on the square in Glasgow.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.