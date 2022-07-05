Advertisement

Barren County Judge-Executive Hale issues burn ban

Burn ban.
Burn ban.(MGN)
By Sarah Walters and Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale has signed an Executive Order declaring a ban on open burning in Barren County on Tuesday, July 5.

Hale said in the order that the ban will take effect immediately.

“No person shall light or maintain an open fire at any location in Barren County while this ban is in effect, with the exception of camp fires in established campgrounds,” according to the order.

Hale’s order also states that the ban will be lifted when “the hazardous conditions are abated.”

