Advertisement

COVID-19 third leading cause of death in 2021, study says

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next to hospital beds while taking a break in the COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday, Dec. 14, just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The coronavirus was the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 45 to 54 last year, according to a new study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study also found that for 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death overall in the United States.

Cancer and heart disease were the top two causes of death overall the past two years.

Researchers looked at death certificates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to gather the information.

According to data from the CDC on Tuesday, the omicron offshoot BA.5 is now the dominant subvariant in the U.S.

Several studies have shown that BA.4 and BA.5 are able to evade much of the immune protection from vaccines and prior infections, which is likely what is helping the virus spread so quickly.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated. (Source: Sesame Street)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Two in custody after fentanyl investigation
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
Violation of burn ban could result in a fine
Shooting
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: 7th person has died from July 4 parade shooting
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Feds settle suit alleging abuse by men detained after 9/11
Golf Tourney coming to Bowling Green July 15, 20
VIDEO: Boys & Girls Club’s Junior Championship Golf Tourney coming July 15, 20
The Russian army has intensified its shelling of the key Ukrainian strongholds of Sloviansk and...
High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance