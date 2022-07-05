Advertisement

VIDEO: The Edmonson County Horseshoe Pitching Summer League begins July 12

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Horseshoe Pitching Summer League is coming up this month.

The summer league will run 10 weeks starting at 6 p.m. nightly, beginning on Tuesday July 12, then alternating between Tuesday and Thursday nights.

The league pitches at Chalybeate Park directly beside South Edmonson Elementary School, in Chalybeate with 13 fully covered courts.

It is just a one-time payment of $5 for the entire league and free to play for anyone 18 and younger.

For more information on the summer league, call Ben Webb at 270-597-7459 or A.B. Webb at 270-597-6623.

