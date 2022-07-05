Advertisement

Four Vietnam War veterans to receive Medal of Honor

Photo of Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5...
Photo of Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to four Vietnam War veterans.

Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy all served in the U.S. Army.

Kaneshiro, who will receive his medal posthumously, saved his fellow soldiers by enabling his platoon to withdraw from a village while under attack. He died the following year in battle as a result of a gunshot wound.

Birdwell was wounded in a separate battle while saving his tank commander’s life. He continued to fight and refused evacuation until he was ordered to tend to his wounds.

Fujii will receive his medal for serving aboard a helicopter ambulance during an evacuation mission. He continued fighting for 17 hours while wounded.

Duffy was wounded twice while battling enemy forces for two days in 1972, refusing evacuation and continuing to fight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Two in custody after fentanyl investigation
The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
Violation of burn ban could result in a fine
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
Shooting
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say

Latest News

The scene at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after an inmate escaped Sunday...
Prisoner tunnels through drywall before rappeling down medical facility to escape
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Drone search resumes on Italian glacier after avalanche
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
101st marking first deployment to Europe in almost 80 years
NATO members made the historic decision last week to invite Russia’s neighbor Finland and...
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland