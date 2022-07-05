Fourth of July “uneventful” for Warren County Emergency Services

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fourth of July, ironically, was mostly quiet for warren county emergency services.

WBKO spoke with Sheriff Brett Hightower, who says while they don’t have any record of any emergencies caused by the fourth of July, there were several noise complaints.

“There were some complaints about different people who took it upon themselves to, you know, shoot off fireworks, who may not have even had a special permit to do such, but otherwise it was uneventful,” Hightower said, “Fourth of July weekend, like most weekends, was very busy had a lot of different calls for service not just related to July 4 or fireworks.”

Hightower also added as far as the burn ban, people were relatively compliant.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.