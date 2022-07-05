Governor Beshear appoints two new Regents to WKU Board

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear appointed Melissa B. Dennison and Gary L. Broady to the Western Kentucky University Board of Regents.

The Board of Regents is the governing body of WKU and consists of 11 members. Eight of the members are appointed by the Governor, and the other three members are faculty, staff, and student representatives.

Dennison, a Glasgow pediatrician, replaces Jason L. McKinney. She previously served on the WKU Alumni Association and the College Heights Foundation and had been a prior member of the Board of Regents.

Dennison graduated from WKU in 1980 before attending medical school at the University of Louisville.

Broady, also a WKU alum, replaces Julie A. Hinson. He earned his undergraduate degree in 1977 and his graduate degree in 1984 at WKU.

In 2020, he retired as CEO of Franklin Bank and Trust Company after 38 years of employment. Previously, Broady served as President of the WKU Alumni Association Board, Chair of the Gordon Ford College of Business Executive Advisory Council, and on the Board of the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation at WKU.

He is currently the Executive Director of the Bluegrass Community Bankers Association and the Chair of the Franklin Bank and Trust Board of Directors.

The Board will meet again on Aug. 11 for their annual retreat and third quarterly meeting.

