Intense heat & humid, with only an isolated shower possible
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Set to sweat! The heat and humidity will be no joke this week.
- A Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday
- An isolated stronger thunderstorm is possible the next few afternoon
- Some relief may be on the way by the weekend
High heat and humidity continues for the next several days. We’ll have a daily chance for isolated-to-widely scattered thunderstorms Tuesday into Thursday. A few storms could be strong, with much of the area in a Marginal Risk for isolated severe tomorrow and again Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s through Thursday. Expect heat indices to top out in the danger category (105°-110° range) each day through Thursday. Stay hydrated in the heat!
By the end of the week, all signs point toward a cold front arriving with better shower/storm chances Friday into Saturday. This will be followed by a break in the heat. Slightly cooler, less humid air moves in for a time this weekend before temps heat back up to start next week.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid. Slight chance of a PM T/Storm. High 97. Low 77. Winds SE at 6 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued very hot and humid. A T/Storm possible. High 97. Low 75. Winds SW at 6 mph.
THURSDAY: Very hot and humid. Slight chance of thunderstorms. High 97. Low 76. Winds SW at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 89
Normal Low: 69
Record High Today: 103 (2012)
Record Low Today: 52 (1968)
Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 0.06″ (-0.55″)
So Far This Year: 26.48″ (-0.73″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 16 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 38
Pollen Count: 3.5 Low-Medium (Grasses & Weeds)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
