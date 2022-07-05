Advertisement

Intense heat & humid, with only an isolated shower possible

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Set to sweat! The heat and humidity will be no joke this week.

  • A Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday
  • An isolated stronger thunderstorm is possible the next few afternoon
  • Some relief may be on the way by the weekend

High heat and humidity continues for the next several days. We’ll have a daily chance for isolated-to-widely scattered thunderstorms Tuesday into Thursday. A few storms could be strong, with much of the area in a Marginal Risk for isolated severe tomorrow and again Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s through Thursday. Expect heat indices to top out in the danger category (105°-110° range) each day through Thursday. Stay hydrated in the heat!

By the end of the week, all signs point toward a cold front arriving with better shower/storm chances Friday into Saturday. This will be followed by a break in the heat. Slightly cooler, less humid air moves in for a time this weekend before temps heat back up to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid. Slight chance of a PM T/Storm. High 97. Low 77. Winds SE at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued very hot and humid. A T/Storm possible. High 97. Low 75. Winds SW at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Very hot and humid. Slight chance of thunderstorms. High 97. Low 76. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 103 (2012)

Record Low Today: 52 (1968)

Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.06″ (-0.55″)

So Far This Year: 26.48″ (-0.73″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 16 Moderate Small Particulate Matter: 38

Pollen Count: 3.5 Low-Medium (Grasses & Weeds)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Two in custody after fentanyl investigation
The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
Violation of burn ban could result in a fine
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
Shooting
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say

Latest News

"Feels-like" readings in the triple digits each of the next three days
No Stopping the Heat!
July 4 Weather Forecast
A hot and humid Fourth of July
Heat Advisory up for our western counties
Searing Heat for the 4th (and Beyond)!
Sizzling for the Fourth!
A Few Storms Possible Again Sunday!