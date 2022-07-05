Like a Broken Record!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sooner or later, it was bound to happen, and today was the day: Bowling Green’s temperature soared into the triple digits! Our actual high was 101°, our hottest reading in nearly a DECADE (last 100° day: Aug. 1, 2012). The heat rolls on into Wednesday.

Some relief this weekend

There will be little to stop the high heat and humidity through the end of this week! Scattered showers and storms may provide temporary relief from the sweltering conditions. Otherwise, expect daytime readings to reach the upper 90s through Friday. Heat indices will top out in the danger category (105°-110° range) each day through Friday. Stay hydrated in the heat! In addition to the heat, there is a Marginal Risk for an isolated severe storm Wednesday (Slight Risk NE) and again Thursday. A few storms containing strong wind gusts and hail are possible.

By the end of the week, all signs point toward a cold front arriving with better shower/storm chances Friday into Saturday. This will be followed by a break in the heat. Slightly cooler, less humid air moves in for a time this weekend before temps heat back up to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued very hot and humid. A T/Storm possible. High 97. Low 77. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Very hot and humid. Slight chance of thunderstorms. High 97. Low 76. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms possible. High 96. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 101

Today’s Low: 78

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 103 (2012)

Record Low: 52 (1968)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.06″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 26.42″ (-0.89″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

