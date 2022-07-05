VIDEO: Boys & Girls Club’s Junior Championship Golf Tourney coming July 15, 20

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Boys and Girls Bowling Green Junior Championship Golfing Tournament will be July 15 and 20 at the Paul Walker Golf Course.

The Boys Open Division will be Friday, July 15, with 18 Hole Division for ages 14-18 starting at 8 a.m. the 9 Hole Division for ages 11-13 begins at 12:30 p.m.

The Boys Championship Round will begin at 1p.m.

The deadline to register is July 13 at noon.

The Girls Open will be Wednesday, July 20 with the 9 hole division for ages 11-13 and 18 hole division for ages 14-18 starting at 8 a.m.

The deadline to register is July 19 at noon.

Lunch will be served to all golfers, and awards will be given out to each age group.

The event is free to register for.

For more information, call 270-393-3821.

Visit playbgpr.bgky.org to register.

