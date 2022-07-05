Advertisement

VIDEO: Boys & Girls Club’s Junior Championship Golf Tourney coming July 15, 20

Boys & Girls Club's Junior Championship Golf Tourney set for July 15, 20
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Boys and Girls Bowling Green Junior Championship Golfing Tournament will be July 15 and 20 at the Paul Walker Golf Course.

The Boys Open Division will be Friday, July 15, with 18 Hole Division for ages 14-18 starting at 8 a.m. the 9 Hole Division for ages 11-13 begins at 12:30 p.m.

The Boys Championship Round will begin at 1p.m.

The deadline to register is July 13 at noon.

The Girls Open will be Wednesday, July 20 with the 9 hole division for ages 11-13 and 18 hole division for ages 14-18 starting at 8 a.m.

The deadline to register is July 19 at noon.

Lunch will be served to all golfers, and awards will be given out to each age group.

The event is free to register for.

For more information, call 270-393-3821.

Visit playbgpr.bgky.org to register.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Two in custody after fentanyl investigation
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
Violation of burn ban could result in a fine
Shooting
BGPD investigating shooting near Preston Miller Park
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say

Latest News

Golf Classic coming back to Bowling Green area
Boys & Girls Club's Junior Championship Golf Tourney set for this month
Burn ban.
Barren County Judge-Executive Hale issues burn ban
An aerial view of the widespread damage in Bowling Green, Kentucky from the deadly EF-3 tornado...
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland continuing tornado recovery
101st marking first deployment to Europe in almost 80 years