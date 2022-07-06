BGFD responds to morning fire Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on Lynnwood Way Wednesday morning shortly after midnight.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a single-story duplex on fire on one side and had spread into the attic space.

Firefighters reported nobody was in the house when they arrived and no injuries were reported.

One person was transported to the hospital after the fire was extinguished.

The cause remains under investigation.

The department was also assisted by the Bowling Green Police Department, Medical Center EMS and the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.

