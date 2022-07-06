Advertisement

Bowling Green Police Department Searching for Two People in Theft Ring

Bowling Green police look to locate two suspects involved in theft ring
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is currently searching for two people involved in a theft ring.

Detectives investigated numerous catalytic converter thefts that have victimized many Bowling Green businesses and individuals. The Bowling Green Police Department said on Facebook that this has resulted in vehicle owners paying thousands of dollars to replace the stolen catalytic converters.

This investigation has taken more than a year, and the charges include engaging in organized crime, multiple thefts, and drug offenses.

The Grand Jury indicted six people, two of them currently have active warrants. These two individuals are Jasmin Muratovic and Ismeta Music.

Those that know the whereabouts of either of them should call (270) 393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-2583.

