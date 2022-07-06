Advertisement

Continued active weather for our region!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat, humidity, and storm potential is on through tomorrow evening.

Hot and stormy for some of us!

There will be little to stop the high heat and humidity through the end of this week! Scattered showers and storms may provide temporary relief from the sweltering conditions. Otherwise, expect daytime readings to reach the upper 90s through Friday. Heat indices will top out in the danger category (105°-110° range) each day through Friday. Stay hydrated in the heat! In addition to the heat, there is a chance for an isolated severe storm today through Friday. A few storms containing strong wind gusts and hail are possible.

By the end of the week, all signs point toward a cold front arriving with better shower/storm chances Friday into Saturday. This will be followed by a break in the heat. Slightly cooler, less humid air moves in for a time this weekend before temps heat back up to start next week.

