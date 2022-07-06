Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Dollar General attempted armed robbery

One woman wanted in attempted robbery from a Dollar General
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on June 19, 2022 a woman entered a Dollar General store and waited for another customer to go through the check-out and leave.

The suspect then approached the cashier, displayed a handgun, and demanded the cashier fill her black grocery sack with cash. The woman then put the gun back in her waistband at which time the cashier ran to a safe location in the store.

The suspect then left store without getting any money. Police say the woman wore a mask, a yellow shirt, and black pants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download heir P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Two in custody after fentanyl investigation
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Bowling Green People Wanted in Theft Ring
Bowling Green Police Department Searching for Two People in Theft Ring
A suspect who robbed a Waffle House in South Carolina thanked the victims, according to police.
Suspect thanks victims with kind words after robbing Waffle House, police say
The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
Violation of burn ban could result in a fine

Latest News

Bowling Green People Wanted in Theft Ring
Bowling Green Police Department Searching for Two People in Theft Ring
Martin Shooting 6 a.m.
Sheriff shares details on officer-involved shooting in Martin County
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Eastern Ky. officers
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting