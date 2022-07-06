Crime Stoppers: Dollar General attempted armed robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on June 19, 2022 a woman entered a Dollar General store and waited for another customer to go through the check-out and leave.

The suspect then approached the cashier, displayed a handgun, and demanded the cashier fill her black grocery sack with cash. The woman then put the gun back in her waistband at which time the cashier ran to a safe location in the store.

The suspect then left store without getting any money. Police say the woman wore a mask, a yellow shirt, and black pants.

