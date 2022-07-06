First Alert Weather Day: Intense heat and strong storms possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was the hottest day in 10 years and today may be just as hot!

Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory in effect

Isolated strong to severe storms possible

Some relief by the weekend

There will be little to stop the high heat and humidity through the end of this week! Scattered showers and storms may provide temporary relief from the sweltering conditions. Otherwise, expect daytime readings to reach the upper 90s through Friday. Heat indices will top out in the danger category (105°-110° range) each day through Friday. Stay hydrated in the heat! In addition to the heat, there is a chance for an isolated severe storm today through Friday. A few storms containing strong wind gusts and hail are possible.

By the end of the week, all signs point toward a cold front arriving with better shower/storm chances Friday into Saturday. This will be followed by a break in the heat. Slightly cooler, less humid air moves in for a time this weekend before temps heat back up to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued very hot and humid. A T/Storm possible. High 99. Low 77. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Very hot and humid. Slight chance of thunderstorms. High 99. Low 76. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms possible. High 96. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 103 (2012)

Record Low Today: 51 (1915)

Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.06″ (-0.71″)

So Far This Year: 26.48″ (-0.89″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

