Helping your outdoor plants survive this abnormally dry summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Without significant rainfall over the past few weeks, Warren County and the surrounding areas are experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, we are currently at a category D0, which means Forage crops and pasture are stressed; producers feed livestock early, the ground is hard, and agriculture ponds and creeks begin to decline. This is the reason for burn bans that have been declared in the region over the last week. Luckily, we are not at the point where we are facing water restrictions, but we still need to remain cautious.

The dry conditions aren’t only affecting agriculture and forests, they are also taking their toll on lawns and gardens. Potted plants and flowers kept outside are wilting due to the intense heat and lack of rain.

Will Galbreath, the owner of Hillview Garden & Floral, says that the main thing we can do for our plants is to water them regularly.

“It doesn’t really matter the time or day. It could be in the morning, it could be in the evening. If you only have time at lunch, you’ve got to water your plants,” he said. Galbreath offered reassurance for those that are afraid of over-watering their plants. “You can never water too much this time. We’ve been without rain for over four weeks, you’re not going to over-water anything.”

He also advises that you keep your garden free from weeds because they would compete with your plants for the water and nutrients in the soil.

One of the main types of plants that need special attention are those that bloom.

Hydrangeas, crepe myrtles, and other flowering plants need to take in large amounts of water to have the energy to produce blooms. If these plants don’t get enough water to produce blooms, they will wilt and not be able to flower this season. This does not mean that the plant is dead, however. This just means that it will have to wait until next season to bloom.

Just like us, plants need to stay hydrated to thrive. Avoid sprinklers and overhead sprayers. Make sure that you focus on getting water to the roots.

Mr. Galbreath also brought attention to July and August being bagworm season for evergreens.

Bagworms are the larval forms of the Bagworm Moth with distinctive cocoons. If you notice browning leaves and the presence of cocoons, it means that the insects are feeding off of your evergreens. It is a good indication that you would have to spray to get rid of them.

Plants occupy an important place in our environment. Without them, we wouldn’t have food, shelter, medicine, or oxygen. Taking care of our plants is essential for our lives.

